Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Bank of America increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.