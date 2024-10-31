Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Price Performance

Shares of FNKO opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $642.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.20. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.

Insider Activity at Funko

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 10,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $129,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,675.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at $945,201.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $129,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,675.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,805 shares of company stock valued at $415,169 over the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNKO

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.