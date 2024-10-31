Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FNKO opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $642.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.20. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
