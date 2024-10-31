Saga Communications (SGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.23). Saga Communications had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Saga Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

