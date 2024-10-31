News (NWSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect News to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. News has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

