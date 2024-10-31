Grindr (GRND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Grindr had a negative net margin of 25.67% and a negative return on equity of 234.28%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. On average, analysts expect Grindr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Grindr alerts:

Grindr Stock Performance

GRND stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Grindr has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Grindr news, CAO Kye Chen sold 16,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $189,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,894.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 27,115 shares of company stock valued at $318,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grindr

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.