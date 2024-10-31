Grindr (GRND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Grindr had a negative net margin of 25.67% and a negative return on equity of 234.28%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. On average, analysts expect Grindr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Grindr Stock Performance
GRND stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Grindr has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, July 15th.
About Grindr
Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.
