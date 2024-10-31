DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,873 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in eBay by 0.8% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $56.67. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

