Atomera Incorporated, a Delaware-based company specializing in transistor enhancement technology for the semiconductor market, has recently released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. The company issued a press release on October 29, 2024, detailing its performance during this period. In addition to the financial results announcement, Atomera has plans to host an earnings call where it will provide further insights, along with the distribution of an investor presentation.

The press release, along with the investor presentation, is attached to Atomera’s recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information shared in this report, including the attached exhibits, is presented in compliance with Item 2.02 of the Form 8-K filing. It is important to note that the content of this report, including the attached exhibits, is provided for informational purposes under Item 2.02 and is not to be considered as filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference into any other filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

The company’s exhibits filed with this report include:– Exhibit 99.1: Press release dated October 29, 2024, from Atomera Incorporated– Exhibit 99.2: Investor presentation dated October 29, 2024, from Atomera Incorporated– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted in iXBRL, included in exhibit 101

Atomera Incorporated continues to showcase a strong and growing patent portfolio, a high leverage IP licensing business model, and a top-tier management team. The company’s technology, Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), focuses on transistor enhancement, catering to the vast semiconductor market worth $600 billion.

Moreover, collaboration with Sandia’s CINT has validated the company’s technology benefits, particularly in improving crystal quality in semiconductor materials. Atomera boasts a diverse customer pipeline, engaging with key players in the semiconductor industry. Financially, as of September 30, 2024, the company reported an operational loss and highlighted its adjusted EBITDA figures in the investor presentation, showcasing diligence and transparency in its financial reporting.

As Atomera Incorporated progresses with its technology advancements and strategic collaborations, the company remains committed to fostering mutually beneficial relationships with its customers, aiming to enhance product offerings and achieve financial success along the way.

Atomera’s clear mission, as outlined in the investor presentation, reflects its dedication to collaborative innovation for mutual benefit. The company’s commitment to improving products through the integration of MST technology signifies a forward-looking approach to the semiconductor industry.

In conclusion, Atomera Incorporated continues to demonstrate resilience and innovation in the semiconductor market, aligning its strategic vision with financial prudence and collaborative growth initiatives.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

