DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 31,861 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,861 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Incyte were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 30,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 156,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

