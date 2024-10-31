State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in State Street by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in State Street by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.1 %

STT stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

