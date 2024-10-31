DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.67 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of H&R Block worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.4% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $5,165,309.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,910.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,491.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,056. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.