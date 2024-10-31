Finward Bancorp, an Indiana-based financial institution, released its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months that concluded on September 30, 2024. The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the Bancorp on October 29, 2024. This announcement comes in compliance with reporting regulations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The financial report, which is available for public access, includes details regarding the company’s Earnings release for the quarter and nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. Additionally, the report encompasses Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets as of September 30, 2024, as well as Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income and Selected Financial Data for the aforementioned quarter and nine-month period.

Investors and stakeholders seeking in-depth information about Finward Bancorp’s financial performance during the specified timeframe are encouraged to review the complete press release, a copy of which has been furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and is annexed to this filing. This document serves as a reference point for interested parties to gain insights into the Bancorp’s financial standing and operational outcomes.

As per the regulatory requirements outlined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this announcement has been made available to the public by the duly authorized representatives of Finward Bancorp. The Bancorp’s commitment to transparency in financial reporting is underscored by the timely dissemination of these unaudited financial results.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

