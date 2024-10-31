DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 12,109 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 133.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.