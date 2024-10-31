DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of Kadant worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 10,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KAI opened at $335.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.30. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.85 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 13.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

