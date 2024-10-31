DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $32,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,798,000 after purchasing an additional 507,307 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $17,367,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15,281.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 421,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 418,393 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

