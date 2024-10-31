DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,966 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,089. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $561.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.79, a PEG ratio of 7,068.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.26. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $408.62 and a twelve month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.33.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

