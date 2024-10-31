Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,318,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,146,000 after acquiring an additional 730,297 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,648,000 after acquiring an additional 317,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,971,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,057,000 after purchasing an additional 609,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

