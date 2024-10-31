DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock valued at $546,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

