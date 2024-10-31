DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.86 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 409.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 193,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after buying an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 94,970 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $36.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

