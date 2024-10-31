DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,716 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

