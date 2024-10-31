Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.57.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $111.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $154.91.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,725. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 84.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

