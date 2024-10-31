NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

NNN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NNN REIT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NNN

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

NNN REIT stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. NNN REIT’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 104.50%.

Insider Activity at NNN REIT

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1,276.8% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in NNN REIT by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.