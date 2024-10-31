Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

KOF stock opened at $84.74 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7811 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,068,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

