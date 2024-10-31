DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 69 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 193.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,041,000 after acquiring an additional 616,575 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $840,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $145.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

