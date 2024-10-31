DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,260 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

