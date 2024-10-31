DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,375 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of GitLab worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $3,062,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $3,062,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,180. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,604. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $54.56 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

