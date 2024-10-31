Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BHR stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 264.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

