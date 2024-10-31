Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BHR stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $3.95.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
