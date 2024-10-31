CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CVR Partners Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.09. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.27.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 162.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

