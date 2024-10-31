Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Sanmina Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,596.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,760 over the last ninety days. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 9.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sanmina by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 357,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,444,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 5.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

