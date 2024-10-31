Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

AZPN opened at $240.83 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.26 and a twelve month high of $244.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.87.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

