Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.7 %

Sanofi stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 157.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

