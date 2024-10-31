Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Monday, August 26th.
Sequans Communications Trading Down 2.6 %
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
