PROS (NYSE:PRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Get PROS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PROS

PROS Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE PRO opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $984.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.