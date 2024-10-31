DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 693 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.28% of Fluence Energy worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,123.41. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Get Our Latest Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.54.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.