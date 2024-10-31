DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after buying an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after buying an additional 1,067,971 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after acquiring an additional 700,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after acquiring an additional 587,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.50.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

