FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE FBK opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.13. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $96,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at $524,780,405.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,892,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,042,266.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $464,410. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBK. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

