CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

CVR Energy Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:CVI opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,020,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,379,000 after buying an additional 85,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after acquiring an additional 44,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 975,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,907,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 153,396 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

