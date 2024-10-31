Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Formula One Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Formula One Group stock opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.04.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

