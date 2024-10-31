Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

NYSE LUV opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.57, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,717.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 272,398 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 257,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

