Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after purchasing an additional 324,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,136,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,568,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,835,000 after buying an additional 1,129,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 280,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

