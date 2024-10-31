DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.28 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,972 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $161.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

