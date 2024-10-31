Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

GFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

GFF stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. Griffon has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

In related news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $63,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 746,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,307,566.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $63,894.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 746,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,307,566.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,571 shares in the company, valued at $13,899,970. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,464 shares of company stock worth $17,244,450. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Griffon by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Griffon by 125.6% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 17,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Griffon by 70.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Griffon by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

