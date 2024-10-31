DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of NIO worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NIO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 343,910 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 439,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 127.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 211,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

