DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gentex were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter worth $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Gentex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

