Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

CROX stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. Crocs has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average of $138.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 375.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Crocs by 64.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 83.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

