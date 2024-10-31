Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,321,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spire by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,351,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,439,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spire news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.19.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

