PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

NYSE:RCL opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.25 and a 52-week high of $214.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

