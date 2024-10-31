Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after buying an additional 369,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 188,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 599.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive Dividend Announcement

FTV stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.