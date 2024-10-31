Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 4,100 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.86.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $235.23 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $178.83 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

