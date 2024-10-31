Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,882 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 2,104.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,613,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,620,000 after buying an additional 3,449,395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 820,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 484,088 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,815,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,354,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 467,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.