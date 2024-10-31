iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $75.05.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

